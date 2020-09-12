Hinnant, Richard Boykin
July 23, 1955 - September 9, 2020
Richard Boykin Hinnant, 65, passed away surrounded by his family on September 9, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 23, 1955 in Wilson, NC to the late Wilton Clee Hinnant and Eunice Boykin Hinnant. Rick attended Fike High School and graduated from East Carolina University in 1983 with a bachelor's degree in nutrition. He worked in restaurant management for 37 years. He is survived by his wife, Diane Hinnant of Lewisville; son, Zach Hinnant and wife Tiffany of New Hill; daughter, Megan Hinnant of Lewisville; brother, Don Hinnant and wife Debbie of Asheville; sister, Betty Hinnant of Wilmington; and three grandchildren: Ava, Belle, and Nash.
Rick enjoyed anything fun and adventurous. A wonderful and devoted father and "Poppy," he loved nothing more than spending time with his family. He was a truly kind, generous, and fun-loving man who touched the lives of everyone he met. Rick was taken from us suddenly and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Brain Foundation or a charity of your choice
