Richard Dudley Moore
Moore, Richard Dudley

August 29, 1933 - September 1, 2020

Richard Dudley Moore was born on August 29, 1933 in Seattle, Washington to Gladys Hartz Moore and Ronald Roberts Moore. Because his father was an officer in the Coast and Geodetic Survey (now NOAH) he grew up in a number of coastal towns, both east and west. He graduated from the University of Richmond in 1954 and received his MBA from the University of Michigan in 1957. From 1954 to 1956 he served in the U.S. Army.

Richard died on Tuesday, September 1, at NC Baptist Hospital, two days after his 87th birthday. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Louise Hanson Moore, and their four adult children and eight grandchildren: Richard Dudley Moore, Jr (wife Tina) of Toledo, Ohio; William Eric Moore (wife Janice, grandchildren Ian and Allison) of Portsmouth, Virginia; John Christopher Moore (wife Cindy, grandsons Stephen Guilliams (wife, Kayla, great-granddaughter Charlotte) and Brian) of Wilmington, NC; and Virginia Moore Bannigan (husband Brian, grandchildren James, Emily, Lucas, and Christopher) of Winston-Salem.

Richard worked as a financial analyst in the controllers division of RJ Reynolds. His non work days were filled working with young people. He coached Pop Warner football and Little League baseball, serving as the president of WS Little League at one time. He was a youth soccer referee. He was both a cub scout and boy scout leader. He used his financial expertise as a longtime volunteer with Yokefellow Prison Ministry. He was a vestryman and Senior Warden at St. Anne's Episcopal Church.

A private memorial service will be held later in September. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 2690 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem, 27106; St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 520 Summit Street, Winston-Salem, 27106; or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
