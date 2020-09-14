Whittington, Richard Odell (Dick)
October 14, 1945 - September 12, 2020
Mr. Richard Odell (Dick) Whittington, age 74 of Wilkesboro passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston Salem.
Mr. Whittington was born October 14, 1945 in Wilkes County to Odell Whittington, Jr. and Grace Dean Rhodes Whittington. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Old Reddies River Cemetery, 2628 North Old Hwy 16 Millers Creek, NC 28651 with the Rev. Stephanie Parker officiating. A viewing for the public will be held from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife Reba Hawkins Whittington of the home, sister Susan Whittington of North Wilkesboro, an uncle Van Hubert (Maxine) Whittington of North Wilkesboro, an aunt Martha S. Whittington of Wilkesboro and several cousins.
For 24 years, Dick worked at Holly Farms in The Transportation Service Center and plant safety. Later he was self-employed in various careers: auto restorations, farming, real estate, auctioneering, and appraisals. He served over twenty years as a volunteer firefighter and Wilkes Rescue Squad member, as well as an NC fire service instructor. He was also on the Transportation Technologies Advisory Board of Wilkes Community College.
He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, North Wilkesboro Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), National Corvette Restorers Society (member of the Year 1997), Life member of the National Corvette Museum, National Auctioneers Association, NC Auctioneers Association, NC Angus Association, and NC and Wilkes County Cattlemen Associations.
The family requests no flowers or food.
Memorials may be made to either St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P O Box 95, Wilkesboro NC 28697 or Reddies River Baptist Church Cemetery, Ann Greene, Friendly Grove Church Road, Millers Creek, NC 28651 or St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com
.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
PO Box 1428 Wilkesboro, NC 28659