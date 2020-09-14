1/2
Robert Wiles Farr Jr.
1937 - 2020
Farr, Jr., Robert Wiles

March 9, 1937 - September 10, 2020

After a long and debilitating illness Wiles Farr transcended into the arms of our heavenly father to join his beloved daughter Elaine who passed August 24 in Lexington KY.

Wiles was born In Madison County, Mississippi to Robert Wiles Farr Sr and Hazel Miller Farr. He relocated to Winston-Salem in 1962 with his wife and son, his daughter Elaine was born in Winston-Salem in 1966. He is survived by his wife Margaret, son Bob(Ramona) of Winston-Salem, grandsons Buren Wiles Farr of Charlotte and James Walter Tipton IV(Shawna) and great-grandson Danny James Tipton of Lawrenceburg, KY.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters Wilna Levy of Tucson, AZ and Virginia Davis of Pearl, MS and his parents of Flora, MS, his father and mother in law Buren T. and Margaret Akers, a special sister-in-law Carol Weare of Jacksonville, Fl and six brothers-in-law. He is survived by his sisters Margaret Horn of Tucson, AZ, Helen Caldwell of Chattanooga, TN and Ann Glick(Frank) of Gulfport MS. He leaves behind special nieces and nephews to whom he was not only Uncle but a father figure for them all; as well as a brother-in-law Olen Akers(Jan) of Atlanta GA and sister-in-law Phyllis Bagwell of Mauldin, SC. He will be sorely missed by numerous friends and family located in various parts of the US.

He was retired from Partners Insurance as of 2000 and he enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing, Senior Games Basketball until the winter of 2004, following his Mississippi State Bulldogs and Wake Forest Deacons, as well as ice hockey serving as an off ice official for the ACHL during their seasons in Winston-Salem

The family wishes to thank the wonderful in-home care givers as well as the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home (Trellis) for their loving care to Wiles and his family. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Trellis Hospice of Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com

Salem Funeral and Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd.

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Salem Funerals & Cremations
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
(336) 722-6122
