Clinard, Ruby Bodford Jarvis
August 20, 1927 - September 16, 2020
Ruby Bodford Jarvis Clinard, 93, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at her home. Ruby was born in Forsyth County on August 20, 1927 to John William Bodford and Mollie Saunders Bodford. She graduated from Reynolds High School in 1944 and attended Winston-Salem Business College and Forsyth Tech. Ruby retired from Integon Corp after 20 years of service and was an active member of Bethesda Moravian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Pete Jarvis and her second husband, Jack L. Clinard; four brothers and four sisters; one grandson, Chris Jones; and one great-granddaughter, Madlyn Jones. Surviving family includes her three children, Jerry Jarvis (Suzanne), Neil Jarvis (Betty) and Sherry Wiles (Randy); three grandchildren, Christie Williams, Brandy Wurst (Doug) and Sherry Ketchie (Jason); and four great-grandchildren, Ivey Wurst and Dylan, Marley and Ryder Ketchie. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons, with Rev. Dr. Neil Routh officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
