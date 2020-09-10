Baxter, Ruth Cassady
July 3, 1927 - September 8, 2020
Ruth Cassady Baxter passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was born in Astoria in Queens, NY on July 3, 1927 to Edward and Alice Cassady. Ruth lived in New York for most of her life. She worked for The Long Island Rail Road, then John Hancock Insurance, and retired from Darby Drug Company.
Along with her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, James Baxter; sisters, Mildred C. Werthner and Evellette C. Damm; and grandsons, Bobby and Brian Baxter. She is survived by sons, Jim Baxter (April) of Winston-Salem, NC, Robert Baxter and Thomas Baxter, both of NY; daughter, Barbara Kelk (John) of Scranton, PA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a specials thanks to the nursers and doctors at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center; to Senior Services, especially Tracy Smith; and to all who send their love and prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Senior Services at 2895 Shorefair Dr NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
