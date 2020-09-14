Lewis, Sally Bazemore
February 28, 1935 - September 12, 2020
Sally Bazemore Lewis, born on February 28, 1935 passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 12, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a homemaker and loved to cook, shop, and spend time with her husband and her 4 daughters. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mary Bazemore, and two daughters, Vanessa Whitt and Toni Winegardner. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Gene Lewis, her daughters, Sherry Whitley (Robert) and Bobbie Jo Roberts (Keith), 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The family will hold services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in loving memory of Sally Lewis to Mountain Valley Hospice, 320 West Maple St., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023