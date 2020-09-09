1/
Sandra (Craver) Tritt
1951 - 2020
Tritt, Sandra (Janice) Craver

May 30, 1951 - September 8, 2020

Sandra (Janice) Craver Tritt, 69, of Winston-Salem passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem.

An 11:00 AM funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Welcome on Friday, September 11, 2020 with Pastor Jonathan Goodman officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 AM at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. With social-distancing observed, we respectfully ask that masks be worn.

Mrs. Tritt was born in Forsyth County, North Carolina on May 30, 1951 to Edward Hughes Craver and Dorothy Frances Craig Craver. Janice lived as a servant to the Lord Jesus Christ, giving of herself tirelessly. She retired as a Dental Assistant and worked for Leslie Lundquist, DDS. Janice was a member of First Baptist Church of Welcome.

Janice was preceded in death by her father.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Bruce Tritt, of the home; two sons, Brian Martin of Winston-Salem, and Bruce Lee Tritt, Jr., of Yadkinville; four sisters, Kay Tritt (Dennis), Susan Holbrook (Robert), Julia Parks, and Anne Lewis (Chuck); three grandchildren, Zoe, Sage and Aiden; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to: First Baptist Church of Welcome, 404 Welcome-Arcadia Rd, Lexington, NC 27295, or to the American Children's Home, 3844 NC-8, Lexington, NC 27292.

Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net.

Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Welcome
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Welcome
SEP
11
Burial
church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel
858 Hickory Tree Road
Winston Salem, NC 27127
(336) 775-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel

5 entries
September 9, 2020
Janice was a beautiful soul! She was my good neighbor and friend for many years. I cherish many wonderful memories of her in the neighborhood and at the gym where she was a Silver Sneakers instructor. She loved all her family, neighbors and friends dearly. We all know she is now in heaven with our lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Janet Stroud
Neighbor
September 8, 2020
Janice was a wonderful person. She was a faithful servant of the Lord. She was a great Silver Sneaker's Instructor and we all have missed her this year! Such a cheerful and uplifting spirit and so brave throughout this rough journey. Rejoicing for her to be in no more pain or discomfort and with Jesus! Love and sympathy to all her family. May the Lord give you peace and comfort. We will all miss our Janice!
Risa Jarman
Friend
September 8, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Janice’s passing. I spent many years with her in the Winston-Salem Dental Assistants Society. She was always so kind, friendly and thoughtful. I cherish those memories of her. I know she is rejoicing in the presence of her Lord and a Savior!
Becky Payne
Friend
September 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Janice's passing. Janice was a very active participant of my silver sneakers class. I loved her dearly, and looked forward to seeing her. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Janice is definitely in a better place!
Maria TESH
Friend
September 8, 2020
she was my best friend's sister/ I am very grateful I got to visit with Janice before she passed. God bless the family, and God bless Janice!
Sarah Ayers
Friend
