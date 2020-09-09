Janice was a wonderful person. She was a faithful servant of the Lord. She was a great Silver Sneaker's Instructor and we all have missed her this year! Such a cheerful and uplifting spirit and so brave throughout this rough journey. Rejoicing for her to be in no more pain or discomfort and with Jesus! Love and sympathy to all her family. May the Lord give you peace and comfort. We will all miss our Janice!

Risa Jarman

Friend