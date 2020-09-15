Linville, Sandra Wolff
February 21, 1946 - September 13, 2020
Mrs. Sandra Wolff Linville of Clemmons, NC died at her home on September 13, 2020. She was born February 21, 1946 in King, NC to Herman Andrew Wolff, Sr. and Ruth Rutledge Wolff. Sandy was a devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved traveling, gardening, reading, laughter and being a welcoming and gracious hostess. Ministry and ministering to others were her first priorities. For many years she volunteered at Forsyth County and Davie County Detention Center assisting/teaching women Bible Studies, and then disciplining new believers. In recent years Sandy was a teacher and volunteer at Solus Christus, a Christ- based intake house for women who desired to break the cycle of addiction. Her passion was to help those who struggled to know the Freedom available in Jesus Christ. Her parents; her sister, Joan W. Thacker; her brother, H. Andrew Wolff; and a special niece, Sara Thacker Raynor, preceded Sandy in death. Survivors include her husband, Larry Burton Linville of the home; her daughter, Karen Smitherman Drane (Andy) of Pinnacle, NC; her son, C. Rod Smitherman of Greensboro, NC; her much-loved grandchildren, Emily A. Drane (Logan) and Derrick A. Drane (Maida Danielle); great-granddaughter, McKenna Rose Cole; two special nephews, Brian Thacker (Jessica) and Bruce Thacker (Michelle); along with special friends Patricia George, Cindy Leonard, neighborhood friends, and her ministry partners, Ellen Duncan and Carolyn McKay. "Put Your Hands on the Car" will always be a special memory with Ellen and Carolyn. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Friends Baptist Church, 1840 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012. Visitation will be at 12:30 followed by a service at 2:00. Burial will be in the First Christian Church cemetery, 625 Meadowbrook Dr., King, NC 27021 immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Solus Christus, P.O. Box 416, East Bend, NC 27018, Samaritan's Purse, Boone, NC, or a charity of the donor's choice
