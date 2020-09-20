Godfrey, Sarah Eleanor
May 21, 1924 - September 18, 2020
Sarah Eleanor Godfrey age 96 of the Salemtowne Retirement Community passed away on September 18, 2020.
She was born in Sanford, NC on May 21, 1924 to the late Wilbur Phillip Godfrey and the late Margaret McIver Wicker. She was a graduate of RJ Reynolds High school and Queens College in Charlotte, NC. She was retired from the Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, VA.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Russell G., Edward A. and James M. Godfrey
Survived by- John R. Reaves (Teresa), Julia Reaves Fredericks (Tom) of Winston-Salem, and nieces Linda Godfrey Farmer (Glenn) and Donna Godfrey Ensley (Steve) of Georgia.
A burial will be held at Buffalo Cemetery, Sanford, NC. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Salemtowne Retirement Community. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com
Memorials may be sent to Salemtowne Retirement Community, 1000 Salemtowne Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or Trellis Supportive Care Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
