1/
Sarah Eleanor Godfrey
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Godfrey, Sarah Eleanor

May 21, 1924 - September 18, 2020

Sarah Eleanor Godfrey age 96 of the Salemtowne Retirement Community passed away on September 18, 2020.

She was born in Sanford, NC on May 21, 1924 to the late Wilbur Phillip Godfrey and the late Margaret McIver Wicker. She was a graduate of RJ Reynolds High school and Queens College in Charlotte, NC. She was retired from the Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, VA.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Russell G., Edward A. and James M. Godfrey

Survived by- John R. Reaves (Teresa), Julia Reaves Fredericks (Tom) of Winston-Salem, and nieces Linda Godfrey Farmer (Glenn) and Donna Godfrey Ensley (Steve) of Georgia.

A burial will be held at Buffalo Cemetery, Sanford, NC. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Salemtowne Retirement Community. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com

Memorials may be sent to Salemtowne Retirement Community, 1000 Salemtowne Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or Trellis Supportive Care Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Salem Funeral & Cremation Services

2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salem Funerals & Cremations
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
(336) 722-6122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved