Shirley Ann Stevens
1935 - 2020
Stevens, Shirley Ann

November 7, 1935 - September 17, 2020

Mrs. Shirley Ann Stevens, 84, of Pilot Mountain, NC went to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Home. She was born in Flint, Michigan on November 7, 1935. Shirley was a wonderful conversationalist and people loved that Michigan accent. She could keep a room entertained for hours. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends and her little dog, MerriGolde. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of twenty- nine years, Edward Lee Stevens, one sister, Connie Jackson of Harbor Beach, Michigan; two step-daughters, Lisa (Rev. Ray) Shutt and Annette (Rodney) Grove four step grandchildren, Stephen (Bryn) Shutt and Heather (Dustin) Lowe, and Andrew and Alex Grove; two step great-grandchildren, Logan McDonald and Sophia Lowe. She was also a member of Stoney Ridge Baptist Church.

Mrs. Stevens was preceded in death by her parents, and her infant son, Joey.

The family will hold a graveside service on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church with the Rev. Dean White officiating.

Mrs. Stevens will lie in state from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM Saturday September 19, 2020 and 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM Sunday and Monday, September 20th and the 21st, 2020 at Cox-Needham Funeral Home.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Stevens family.

Cox-Needham Funeral Home

822 W. Main St. Pilot Mountain NC 27041

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
SEP
20
Lying in State
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
SEP
21
Lying in State
08:00 - 05:00 PM
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
SEP
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Stoney Ridge Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
(336) 368-2233
