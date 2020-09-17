1/1
HAMPSTEAD – Sidney Blair Gardner, 94, (formerly of Kernersville) went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home following a long illness. Blair was born on June 28, 1926 in Gastonia, NC to the late Sidney E. and Willie Jane Gardner. Blair was a World War II Veteran of the US Army, proudly serving his country from 1944 until the end of the war at the tender age of 18. He loved his family and he loved the coast of North Carolina fishing and his many friends that became family in and around Surf City, NC. Blair's favorite place to talk with his buddies while casting a line was at Surf City Pier. In addition to his parents, Blair was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Gardner. Surviving are his loving children, Robert B. Gardner (Kathy) of Cherryville, NC, Kenneth E. Gardner (Wanda) of Chester, VA, Kathy Stewart (Tim) of Mocksville, NC, and Pamela Anderson of Kernersville; four step children, Janice, Cherry, Vickie and Dale. He is also cherished by his nine grandchildren, Matthew Gardner, Katie Irvin (Cliff), Marcus Gardner (Michelle), Keri Estep (Steve), Shane Stewart (Rebecca), Stacey Payne, Shaun Stewart (Amy), Michael Blakley (Katie), and Candace Loflin (Donnie); 17 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Revo at Walkertown Campus (5185 Sullivantown Road, Walkertown, NC 27051) with Rev. Walker Armstrong officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Blair to Trellis Supportive Care, Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel

