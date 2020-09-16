Smith, Tamara Lynne
May 6, 1961 - September 1, 2020
Tamara Lynne (Bo) Smith, 59, of Winston-Salem, passed away from a long illness on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She graduated from North Forsyth High School and worked at Procter & Gamble for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Wanda (Toots) Smith and brother, Rick Smith. Tamara is survived by her wife, Debbie Reynolds; sisters, Robin McIntosh and husband Keith, and Dawn Mitchell and husband Donnie; niece, Kristen McIntosh; and nephew, Ryan McIntosh. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12 noon at Gospel Baptist Mission Church Cemetery, 4370 Reid Road, Tobaccoville, NC. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Rheumatology Research Foundation, 2200 Lake Boulevard Atlanta, GA 30319, to assist with mixed connective tissue disease research. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
