Tommy T. Hill
1941 - 2020
Hill, Tommy T.

February 15, 1941 - September 10, 2020

Mr. Tommy T. Hill, 79, passed into the heavenly presence of his Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born in Gila, NM, to Ted and Emily Hill on February 15, 1941. In 1960 he joined the Air Force serving at Malmstrom AFB, MT, Castle AFB, CA, Kadena AFB, Okinawa, and Loring AFB, ME as a member of the 97th Air Refueling Squadron (SAC). He married his wife, Faith, in 1964, celebrating their 56th anniversary this past June. Upon leaving the Air Force he settled in So. California and worked as an auto mechanic and was especially proud of the time he owned his own shop along with his son. Wanting to leave the hubbub of SoCA he relocated to Sidney, MT, later to Denver, CO, and then back to SoCa. In 2004 he moved to Winston-Salem, NC and for the past 10 years delivered parts for Modern Chevrolet, a job he loved. He loved to hunt and play golf, but his greatest joy was family. He was a faithful member of North Point Baptist Church where he served as deacon, usher, and "candy man." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy, Mildred, Gene, and Wanda. He is survived by his wife, Faith; daughter, Tami (Leroy) of Cheyenne, WY; son, Ted (Brenda) of Pfafftown; eleven grandchildren, Ivy, Alex, Evan, Autumn, Ayden, Ian, Emri, Mandy, Chase, Kostya, and Abby; plus nine great-grands; his brother, James (Linda) Montgomery of Greeley, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews being especially close to Ron Turner and Dona Thompson. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 under the gazebo at Forsyth Memorial Park. A memorial celebration service will follow Wednesday evening at 6:00 pm at North Point Baptist Church with Pastor Skip Furrow officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm to 6:00 pm prior to the memorial celebration at the church. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
