Elliott, Jr., Warren Eugene
March 7, 1940 - September 11, 2020
WALKERTOWN
Warren "Gene" Elliott Jr., 80, went home to be with the Lord late Friday evening, September 11, 2020 at his home.
Gene was born, March 7, 1940, in Montgomery County VA, to the late Warren Eugene Sr, and Gladys Louise Sheppard Elliott. Gene enjoyed hunting, and fishing, along with tending to his horses, and farming. Overall, he took care of his family, and always put them first.
Gene was preceded in death by his Father, Warren Eugene Elliott Sr., and Mother, Gladys Sheppard Hale, Son, Ricky A. Elliott, and Daughter, Donna E. Atkins.
Gene is survived by his wife, Patsy Whitlock Elliott; 3 children, Clifford Elliott, Ronda Davis (Fuzzy), and Natoshia James (Mickie Ferguson); 5 grandchildren, Brittany Baker, Daniel Elliott, Andrew Davis, Jesse James, and Cody James; 3 great grandsons; A sister, Nancy Flinchum (Jerry); A brother, Wayne Elliott (Cheri); and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. A lifetime friend, George Serarcy.
There will be a 1:00 pm funeral service held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Mary Martin officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens Of Memory Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home, and other times at the home.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and face coverings are encouraged.
