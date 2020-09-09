Renwick, Warren
October 10, 1939 - September 2, 2020
Warren Renwick was born October 10, 1939 in Winston-Salem, NC. Warren departed this earthly life on September 2, 2020. Cherishing precious memories are Warren's wife of 55 years, Patricia; sister, Ella Nellums of Philadelphia, PA; sister, Evelyn R. Foster; his loving, special half nurse and half niece, Marlene F. (Duckett) Jones; two aunts, Esther Hudson of Baltimore, MD and Gloria (Alfred) Price of Washington, DC; his niece, Michelle Thorton and his precious grand-niece, Princess Rachael Thorton of Philadelphia, PA; niece, Marion J. Mims and niece, Kathleen Smith; niece, Sonia Young; extended family, little brother-Edward Ashley "BroBro" Lewis better known to Deacon Renwick as "Player Player," Jeanette T. "Queen" Lewis, Rayonette Crowder, and Flonnie (Rudy) Anderson; Barry and Cathy Maynor of Baltimore, MD, Bruce and Mia Maynor of South Carolina; Eric and Phillis Maynor of Baltimore, MD, Jean (Dean) Dukes of Baltimore, MD, Sandy Vigil, Marjorie Plowden (Mr. Renwick was her bodyguard), and a host of loving relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 5:0 0pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 in Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. Special thanks are extended to Howard Shaw, Mt. Zion Baptist Church Family, Dr. and Mrs. Serenus T.and Shirley Churn, Sr., Reverend and Mrs. Serenus T. and Karen Churn, Jr., Reverend and Mrs. Starling and Hayneslyn Churn, and Reverend Frances Williams. Thank you to his beloved Oak Forest Activity Department and the Oak Forest Health & Rehabilitation Family (CNA's, Nurses, PA's, and Doctor "C"), residents and families. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 950 File Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).