1/
Rev. William Edward "Bill" Hale
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hale, Rev. William "Bill" Edward

October 4, 1943 - September 13, 2020

Yadkinville – Rev. William "Bill" Edward Hale, 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 13, 2020. "To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven." A time to be born, October 4, 1943 to the late William St. Clair Hale and Eleanor Stiffler Hale. A time to be reborn, February 1975 and a time to plant, life's accomplishments. Bill was the pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church for 34 years. Bill graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore, MD, Forsyth Technical Community College with an AAS in Mechanical Drafting and Design and also from Piedmont Bible College with a THB degree. He was honorably discharged from the US Marine Corps. Surviving is his wife, Betty Jean Murray Hale; children, Angela (Jeff) Sheek, John (Tammy) Hale; grandchildren, Justin Sheek, Brandi (Jared Miller) Sheek, Brandon (Sydney Matthews) Sheek, Alexis Hale, Amber Bingaman, Trinity Eyler; great-grandchildren, Aiden McCormack; and several nieces, nephews and other family members. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church by the Rev. Scott Welch. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Bill will lie in-state from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2725 East Old US Hwy 421, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Hale family.

Gentry Family Funeral Service

5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Lying in State
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Burial
church cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 14, 2020
Sending my thoughts and prayers.
Julie ( Yadkin Dialysis Center )
Julie Waddell
September 14, 2020
He was a wonderful friend, Pastor, human being, and great example of a Christian behavior. Always friendly and happy with a very welcoming heart. He will be missed!
Daltha Cameron
September 14, 2020
Daltha Cameron
September 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Shelby & Jerry Renegar
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved