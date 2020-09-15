Hale, Rev. William "Bill" Edward
October 4, 1943 - September 13, 2020
Yadkinville – Rev. William "Bill" Edward Hale, 76, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 13, 2020. "To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven." A time to be born, October 4, 1943 to the late William St. Clair Hale and Eleanor Stiffler Hale. A time to be reborn, February 1975 and a time to plant, life's accomplishments. Bill was the pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church for 34 years. Bill graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore, MD, Forsyth Technical Community College with an AAS in Mechanical Drafting and Design and also from Piedmont Bible College with a THB degree. He was honorably discharged from the US Marine Corps. Surviving is his wife, Betty Jean Murray Hale; children, Angela (Jeff) Sheek, John (Tammy) Hale; grandchildren, Justin Sheek, Brandi (Jared Miller) Sheek, Brandon (Sydney Matthews) Sheek, Alexis Hale, Amber Bingaman, Trinity Eyler; great-grandchildren, Aiden McCormack; and several nieces, nephews and other family members. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church by the Rev. Scott Welch. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Bill will lie in-state from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Memorials can be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2725 East Old US Hwy 421, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Hale family.
