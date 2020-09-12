1/
William Max Carlton
1943 - 2020
Carlton, William Max

August 11, 1943 - September 10, 2020

YADKINVILLE - Mr. William Max Carlton, 77, of Hoots Road passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born August 11, 1943 in Forsyth County to the late William Ralph and Iris Binkley Carlton. Mr. Carlton was an avid pilot and spent several years working in the aviation industry. He was a flight instructor, managed different airports, painted planes, was the owner and operator of a trucking company and a sign company. In his earlier years, he attended Harmony Grove Friends Meeting. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara H. Carlton. Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Penny Carlton; nephew, Jeff Carlton, and fiance', Annika Meulink; and his niece, Elizabeth Ramsey and husband, Hunter. A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Carlton will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 North Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC 27055
(336) 679-7111
