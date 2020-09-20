1/1
William Reece Watson
1996 - 2020
Watson, William Reece

March 3, 1996 - September 17, 2020

William Reece Watson beloved son, brother, cousin, and friend passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2020. He was born March 3, 1996 in Greensboro, NC, the son of Danny and Nitsa Watson. As a boy he served as an altar boy in the Greek Orthodox Church and participated in Boy Scouts, earning the highest rank and becoming an Eagle Scout. After graduating from D. H. Conley High School in Greenville, NC, Reece attended Clemson University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history with honors. Reece continued cheering on the Tigers, regularly attending games with his family and friends. He had a deep and abiding love for music, particularly when performing live with his guitar. He brought much joy to others through his guitar. Reece was a loyal friend to many and will be remembered for his warm smile and willingness to lend a hand. He was always happiest surrounded by his loving family. Reece is survived by his parents Danny and Nitsa Watson of North Myrtle Beach, SC, his sister Yianna Kappas of Greenville, SC. He also leaves behind his maternal grandmother Bessie Gallins of Winston-Salem, NC and paternal grandfather Billy Watson of Greenwood, SC. Nephew to Larry (Amy) Watson, Gayle (Todd) Neill, Janet Dorsey, Harry (Marsha) Gallins, Sandy Gallins, Bob Benson. He is also survived by his cherished cousins Sarah Watson, Sam and Jaime Neill, Coleman Dorsey, Laurie (Jason) Kovarik and children Cate and Graham, Zack Benson, Jessica (Warren) Carrigan and daughter Bess, Charlotte Gallins, Kallie and Clay Balatsias. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Xenophon Gallins and Elizabeth Watson, his beloved aunt, Kathy Benson and infant cousin Evin Balatsias. A graveside service for family and friends will be conducted at 11:00am, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider donations to the William Reece Watson Scholarship Fund c/o Clemson University Annual Giving Office, P.O. Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633 or by calling (864) 656-5896), the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27104, or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water St. 11th Floor, New York, New York 10038. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forsyth Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
(336) 765-8181
