Mazie Lee (Haynes) Poteat
Poteat, Mazie Lee Haynes

April 21, 1933 - September 13, 2020

Mazie Haynes Poteat, 87, went to be with her Lord September 13, 2020.

Graveside funeral services to celebrate her life will be held 1:00 PM Monday, September 21, 2020 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will visit with friends Monday from 12:30 PM until time for the service at the cemetery.

Mazie was the daughter of the late Ruth Snead and Samuel Haynes. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Raymond "Ray" Poteat; daughter, Kelly Poteat Widener; brothers, Woodrow Haynes and Clifton Haynes; sisters, Eva Hanks and Louis Meetze.

She had worked as a telephone operator in Danville, Virginia prior to moving to Winton-Salem. She was a loving and devoted mother, and "MeMaw," as she was lovingly referred to by her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Lee Ann Poteat Crouse; sons, Barry Poteat and Todd Poteat; grandchildren, Amy Crouse, Leslie Widener Tran, Jamie Widener, Melody Widener, Corey Widener, Nichole Poteat McCroskey, and Lance Widener; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service

213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC 27284
336-993-2121
