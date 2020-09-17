Kimball, Geneva "Neva" (Wood)



October 31, 1935 - September 13, 2020



Mrs. Geneva Wood Kimball, age 84, of Winston-Salem, unexpectedly passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Geneva was born October 31, 1935 in Rockingham County to the late James England Wood and Martha Pearl Moore Wood. She was a 1954 graduate of Robert B. Glenn High School (the Red and White Years) where she was an All-County basketball player and was best known for her hook shot. On December 18, 1955 she married her high school sweetheart, Don Kimball. During the next 63 years, prior to Don's passing in February 2019, they enjoyed attending their children's and grandchildren's school and sporting events. In 1955 Geneva joined Friedland Moravian Church and remained very involved until moving to Bermuda Village in February 2020. She was an excellent bookkeeper and was meticulous in keeping up with the finances of several groups within the church. Being married to a prolific gardener, Geneva worked tirelessly to can and freeze fruits and vegetables from their garden. She also enjoyed being a member of Sedge Garden Extension Homemakers Club. Both Geneva and Don loved to travel and she was always eager to embark on short bus trips, day trips, cruises and trips abroad. She was an avid bridge player and often taught others to play bridge. Her work career included NCNB, Personal Color Prints Photography Studio, and eventual retirement from Truliant Federal Credit Union. She is survived by daughters: Donna Greenwell (Jim) of Eatonton, Georgia and Neva Little (Heath) of Mocksville; son, David Kimball (Paula) of Kernersville; grandsons: Zack Greenwell (Josi), Luke Greenwell, Alex Kimball, Peyton Kimball, PFC Jack Little, Evan Little; granddaughter, Kimball Little; 3 sisters: Cat Edens, Pat Lohr, and Shirley Motsinger Swicegood; 3 sisters-in-law: Linda Jarvis (Larry), Ann Stafford Dillon, and Mitzi Kimball; 2 brothers-in-law: John Meder and Claude Knight; goddaughters: Dana Rushing and Vicki Minard; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, parents, sisters: Sue Sands, Frances Joyce, Euline Knight, Thelma Ziglar, Lib Tucker and brothers: George Wood, Lowell Wood and Wayne Wood. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 pm at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home - Winston-Salem on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A graveside service will follow at Friedland Moravian Church at 4:00 pm. The Rev. Adam Goodrich and Rev. John G. Rights will be officiating. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff at Bermuda Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friedland Women's Fellowship, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107.



