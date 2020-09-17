Pigford, Amos E.
April 8, 1930 - September 13, 2020
Amos E. Pigford passed away September 13, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12 pm – 5 pm at Russell Funeral Home. A private funeral will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Amos is the husband of the late Thelma Pigford; and the father of Ronald Pigford (Donna), Evelyn P. Acree (Fred), and the late William Pigford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Union Chapel Baptist Church, 300 NW 25th St., W-S, NC 27105. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).