Sharon Virginia Constable Snyder
1942 - 2020
Snyder, Sharon Virginia Constable

January 16, 1942 - September 14, 2020

Sharon Virginia Constable Snyder, 78, went home to be with her Lord on September 14, 2020. A "walk through" visitation will be held from 10:00AM until Noon on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home Chapel in Kernersville. Interment service will be held 2:00PM Monday at Forsyth Memorial Park. She was born and raised in Keyser, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Ruby Branson and Lewis Franklin Constable. She was a graduate of Keyser High School Class of '59. She was retired from US Airways after almost 40 years of service as a Payroll Supervisor. Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Ronald E. Snyder of the home; daughter, Robin Lynn Snyder Brown and Scott of Pfafftown; son, Ron Snyder and Joyce of Wilmington; grandchildren, Krystal Snyder Biggs and Steven, Bryan Snyder, and Kayla Ellis; sister, Sheila Arnold; and a host of extended family and friends. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service

213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service
SEP
21
Interment
02:00 PM
Forsyth Memorial Park
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC 27284
336-993-2121
