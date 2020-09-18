Nichols, Roger Wayne
July 26, 1937 - September 15, 2020
Roger Wayne Nichols, 83, passed away peacefully into the presence of the Lord in his home surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, September 15th. Mr. Nichols was born in Forsyth County on July 26th, 1937 to Minnie Robertson Nichols and Roy Walter Nichols. After graduating from Walkertown High School, Roger proudly served in the 18th Airborne Corps of the United States Army. He retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, where he worked for over 30 years as a machine operator. He had the greatest joy in raising beagles and being a long-standing member of the Yadkinville and Carolina Beagle Club. He was also a beloved member and Deacon of Edgewood Baptist Church. Roger was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and Calvin Nichols. Roger Nichols is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Shropshire Nichols; his children, Todd and wife Annette Nichols, Kelli and husband Darren Case; his grandchildren, Bo and wife Meaghan Sowers, Michael Carpenter, Holli and husband Brice Robertson, Anna Nichols and Katie Carpenter; and his siblings, Kenneth and wife Judy Nichols, Charlie Nichols, Anna Jean Bustle and Diane Brinkley; step grandchildren, Courtney and Daniel Gerringer and April Case; step great grandchildren, Mason, Aiden. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Healthcare Providers of Trellis Hospice Care and Forsyth Medical Center, especially to Dr. Karin F. Giordano and the chemotherapy nurses for their devoted care. A loving Husband, Father and "Pop Pop," Roger will be sorely missed, never forgotten, and always in our hearts. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. A Funeral Service celebrating Roger's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Edgewood Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to the Derrick L. Davis Cancer Institute, 1010 Bethesda Ct., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Edgewood Baptist Church, 4067 Reidsville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at ww.salemfh.com
.
