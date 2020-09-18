1/1
Roger Wayne Nichols
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nichols, Roger Wayne

July 26, 1937 - September 15, 2020

Roger Wayne Nichols, 83, passed away peacefully into the presence of the Lord in his home surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, September 15th. Mr. Nichols was born in Forsyth County on July 26th, 1937 to Minnie Robertson Nichols and Roy Walter Nichols. After graduating from Walkertown High School, Roger proudly served in the 18th Airborne Corps of the United States Army. He retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, where he worked for over 30 years as a machine operator. He had the greatest joy in raising beagles and being a long-standing member of the Yadkinville and Carolina Beagle Club. He was also a beloved member and Deacon of Edgewood Baptist Church. Roger was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and Calvin Nichols. Roger Nichols is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Shropshire Nichols; his children, Todd and wife Annette Nichols, Kelli and husband Darren Case; his grandchildren, Bo and wife Meaghan Sowers, Michael Carpenter, Holli and husband Brice Robertson, Anna Nichols and Katie Carpenter; and his siblings, Kenneth and wife Judy Nichols, Charlie Nichols, Anna Jean Bustle and Diane Brinkley; step grandchildren, Courtney and Daniel Gerringer and April Case; step great grandchildren, Mason, Aiden. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Healthcare Providers of Trellis Hospice Care and Forsyth Medical Center, especially to Dr. Karin F. Giordano and the chemotherapy nurses for their devoted care. A loving Husband, Father and "Pop Pop," Roger will be sorely missed, never forgotten, and always in our hearts. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. A Funeral Service celebrating Roger's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Edgewood Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for donations to be made to the Derrick L. Davis Cancer Institute, 1010 Bethesda Ct., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Edgewood Baptist Church, 4067 Reidsville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at ww.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Edgewood Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Edgewood Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Burial
Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Salem Funerals & Cremations
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
(336) 722-6122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved