Joseph Davison "Joe" Murphy
1932 - 2020
Murphy, Joseph "Joe" Davison

August 24, 1932 - September 14, 2020

Mr. Joseph "Joe" Davison Murphy, 88, of Clemmons, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at his home. He was born August 24, 1932 in Belfast, Northern Ireland to Annie Davison Murphy and Francis Joseph Murphy. Joe was a member of River Oaks Community Church. He retired as a self-employed general contractor. Joe was employed with Bermuda Run Country Club and was an avid golfer. He loved watching Manchester-United soccer and supported Coach Pat Murphy in all of his volunteer work at West Forsyth High School. Joe also volunteered at Wake Forest Baptist Health. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Strickland Murphy, for whom he cared for many years. Surviving are his children, Terry Lee Murphy (Steven Hovey), Patrick D. Murphy, Shawn T. Murphy (Loraine); four grandchildren, Andrew S. Hovey, Michael T. Murphy, Matthew J. Murphy and Darin Murphy; one sister, June Bell; one brother, Francis Murphy (Norah) and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at River Oaks Community Church with Pastor David Beaty officiating. The church asks that each person who attends the service wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any West Forsyth High School sports programs. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
River Oaks Community Church
