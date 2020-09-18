Slusher, M.D., Murph Madison
July 19, 1938 - September 12, 2020
Murph Madison Slusher, M.D., passed away peacefully, September 12, 2020. His life was dedicated to the virtues he held true: honor, faith, family, and service. Dr. Slusher was born on July 19, 1938 in Pineville, KY, a son of the late William Madison and Flossie Sharpe Slusher. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, William Wade Slusher. Surviving are his wife, Sarah (Sally) Ward Slusher and his three daughters: Lesley Slusher Schaeffer (Don), Sara Slusher Patrick (Rupert) and Kathryn Slusher Brown (Philip). He was blessed with four grandchildren: Emelyn Madison Schaeffer, Charles Arthur McDonald Patrick, Madeline Townsend Schaeffer, and Alexander Thomas McDonald Patrick, all of Metro-Atlanta, GA. His extended family includes his nephews, aunt, uncle and their families, who all reside in Kentucky.
Dr. Slusher graduated in 1956 from Bell County High School as Valedictorian and a high school athlete in football, basketball and track, while also contributing significantly to the family cattle farm. He received an academic scholarship from Harvard University, graduating in 1960 with a B.A. in English. On June 24th, 1961, he married his beloved wife of 59 years, Sally. After graduating from the University of Kentucky medical school in 1964, he completed his residency at Will's Eye Hospital at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, where he discovered his passion for restorative care of ophthalmic degeneration. After a few years in private practice in the Berkshires, as the son of two passionate educators, Dr. Slusher was drawn to a career in academic medicine. In 1973, Dr. Slusher joined the faculty of Bowman Gray School of Medicine, later to be affiliated with Wake Forest University, to pioneer the most current ophthalmic surgical techniques and to pursue the study of the best retina and macula care.
After 38 years of service to Wake Forest University and its School of Medicine in the Department of Ophthalmology, Division of Surgical Sciences, Dr. Slusher's accomplishments included 19 years as Ophthalmology Chair; recognition by the School of Medicine with its Distinguished Faculty Award in 2005; establishing the highly-regarded Wake Forest University Eye Center; an exemplary record of professional publications as well as several occasions serving as Key Note speaker at national and international conferences; educating a generation of residents and fellows in ophthalmologic care; and embodying the highest standards in the medical and surgical care of patients with retinal diseases and was often acknowledged for his personal concern of his patients as individuals.
Throughout his career, Dr. Slusher was voted as one of the Best Doctors in America (1994-2012) as well as recognized by many professional societies including The Vitreous Society, The Macula Society and The Retina Society. His most valued recognition was peer awarded by The Vitreous Society.
Dr. Slusher's great passion for fly fishing provided respite with annual trips out West and to many international locales. As an ardent landscaper, he thoroughly enjoyed working outdoors beautifying his properties.
While a man of considerable career drive and discipline, Dr. Slusher always found time for his family and friends. Regular gatherings and travel provided meaningful opportunities for many cherished memories. When apart, he frequently wrote reflective, mentoring letters to his maturing loved ones. Throughout his life, he expressed his love, devotion and appreciation for his wife Sally, always treasuring her companionship.
A private family service will be held at St. John's in the Wilderness in Flat Rock, NC on September 26th. A celebration of Dr. Slusher's life and work in the community will be planned for a future date in Winston-Salem, NC.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support the establishment and construction of the Wake Forest Health Eye Institute, one of Dr. Slusher's professional visions for regional ophthalmic care. Donations may be made in honor of "Dr. M. Madison Slusher" to: Wake Forest Baptist Health Eye Institute; Office of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 571021; Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of the arrangements.
Thos. Shepherd & Son
PO Box 765, Hendersonville, NC 28793