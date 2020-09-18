Johnson, Johnny Browder
March 10, 1941 - September 16, 2020
JOHNSON
GERMANTON
Johnny Browder Johnson, 79, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday night, September 16, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care.
Johnny was born on March 10, 1941 in Davidson County to the late Oscar and Maybelle Boles Johnson. He was a member of Corinth Church of Christ and was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. Johnny was a sports enthusiast, playing basketball and baseball in high school. He was an avid golfer as well as a bowler at Northside Lanes. Johnny was a Duke basketball fan.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his siblings, Kathleen, Ray, Betty, Joe, Wayne, Marie, and baby Gilbert.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Janie White Johnson;2 children, Christy Spencer (Tim) and Kerry Johnson (Jody); 5 grandchildren, Kala (Cody), Dalton, Evan, Noah, Maya; sister, Jo Anne Tilley; and several special nieces and nephews.
There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Corinth Church of Christ Cemetery with Pastor Jim Springer officiating.
There will be no formal visitation, however friends can drop by the home.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facial coverings are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103 or to Corinth Church of Christ: 2784 South Friendship Rd., Germanton, NC 27019.
Online condolences may be offered at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Johnson family.