Billy Hill
1939 - 2020
Hill, Billy

April 15, 1939 - September 16, 2020

Billy Eugene Hill, 81, of Arcadia, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the Good Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Fulk III officiating. The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the home.

Mr. Hill will lie in state on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1 pm until 5 pm at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington.

Mr. Hill was born on April 15, 1939 in Davidson County to Cromer Edgar Hill and Gladys Hampton Hill. Bill was a lifelong member of Good Hope UMC and loved serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He retired from RJR after 34 years of service. Bill's true passion was being a farmer and an avid rabbit dog hunter. He loved working in his fields and growing fresh vegetables so he could share them with his community. Many knew Bill to be a hardworking, honest and admired man. He loved his family and his rabbit dogs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife of 58 years, Mary Frances Sink Hill; a son, Flynt Eugene Hill; and an infant sister, Nancy Carol Hill.

Surviving are his two sons; Bart Wynn Hill (Karen) and Chad Henley Hill (Stacy) all of Clemmons; six grandchildren, Jeremy Hill (Candice), Joshua Hill (Ashley), Riley Hill, Katie Hill, Wyatt Hill and Justin Hill; five great-grandchildren: Daylen Hill, Adalyn Hill, Dawson Hill, Nora Hill and Nolan Hill; a sister, Bonnie Gallimore (Steve) of Lexington; and his brother, Von Hill.

Memorials may be made to the Good Hope United Methodist Church Building Fund at 10253 Hampton Road, Lexington, NC 27295.

Davidson Funeral Home

301 N. Main Street

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home
SEP
19
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Good Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery
Davidson Funeral Home
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC 27292
(336) 248-2311
3 entries
September 17, 2020
Remembering our years in school at Reedy Creek. You were a traffic man. Know you are in Heaven and your crown is full of stars. Reap your reward now for your good works. Maxine Hege Nichols
MAXINE NICHOLS
Classmate
September 17, 2020
So very sorry for your loss of a dear love one. Charlie F Sides and all Families of Lexington, Welcome, NC and SC and Michigan.
Teresa and Jack Peterson
Friend
September 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Brian Grubb
Friend
