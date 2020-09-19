Sinclair, Joseph Clifton
October 20, 1934 - September 16, 2020
Walkertown – Mr. Joseph Clifton Sinclair, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. He was born on October 20, 1934 in Forsyth County to Henry Duncan and Classie Overby Sinclair. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. Joe, better known as "Cliff" to some, was a volunteer firefighter with Walkertown Fire Department for over 40 years. After 30 years, he retired from RJR Archer. After retirement, he worked at Wake Forest with the Athletic Department. He also worked at Webster Brothers Hardware for over 20 years following retirement. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by two brothers, DJ Sinclair and James Ivan Sinclair, and his sister, Frances Sinclair Bowles. He is survived by two daughters, Angela Hilburn (husband, Gary) and Sandra Crawford (husband, Jerry); several grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
With social distancing observed and masks requested, a graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown with his Pastor Danny Chatham officiating. Due to public restrictions, there will be no formal visitation, but friends may come and view Mr. Sinclair as well as sign the register book from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Walnut Ridge Assisted Living Residents fund at 411 Windmill Street, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
