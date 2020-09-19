Johnson, Priscilla Moore
September 28, 1932 - September 16, 2020
Priscilla Moore Johnson died on September 16, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a lifelong resident of Hamptonville, North Carolina and a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. Priscilla was a graduate of West Yadkin High School and attended Guilford College where she sang in the College Honors Choir. She was married to Rex Gilbert Johnson for over 50 years. He preceded her in death in 2014. Rex and Priscilla had two sons, Rex Alexander Johnson, who preceded her in death in 2015, and Bryan Keith Johnson who survives her. She is also survived by a brother Charles G. Bryant and his wife Margaret of Hamptonville. She was preceded in death by her mother, Luola Bell Moore Fisher, and her aunt who reared her, Caroline Bell Hinshaw. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Flat Rock Baptist Church, Hamptonville, NC. Those who choose to remain in their cars may do so. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
