Karyn Corsentino Byerly enjoyed dogs, music, shooting sports, great coffee, beaches, a close cadre of friends, and the devoted love and admiration of her husband, Gary. As a talented and passionate musician, Karyn brought joy, growth, and comfort to innumerable students and listeners. Her professional life included performing to live audiences, teaching piano at Wesleyan Christian Academy, and recording as half of the A2 duo.



Born and raised in Greensboro, she attended Piedmont Bible College, and lived in High Point, North Carolina. Earlier this week, at 45 years of age, Karyn experienced an unexpected stroke at home and later passed away at Wake Forest Medical Center, absent pain and suffering.



In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to Malinois & Dutch Shepherd Rescue in Karyn's honor.



As per Karyn's wishes, she will be cremated. No public memorial service is planned.



