Stevens, Shirley Ann



November 7, 1935 - September 17, 2020



Mrs. Shirley Ann Stevens, 84, of Pilot Mountain, NC went to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Woltz Hospice Home. She was born in Flint, Michigan on November 7, 1935. Shirley was a wonderful conversationalist and people loved that Michigan accent. She could keep a room entertained for hours. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends and her little dog, MerriGolde. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of twenty- nine years, Edward Lee Stevens, one sister, Connie Jackson of Harbor Beach, Michigan; two step-daughters, Lisa (Rev. Ray) Shutt and Annette (Rodney) Grove four step grandchildren, Stephen (Bryn) Shutt and Heather (Dustin) Lowe, and Andrew and Alex Grove; two step great-grandchildren, Logan McDonald and Sophia Lowe. She was also a member of Stoney Ridge Baptist Church.



Mrs. Stevens was preceded in death by her parents, and her infant son, Joey.



The family will hold a graveside service on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church with the Rev. Dean White officiating.



Mrs. Stevens will lie in state from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM Saturday September 19, 2020 and 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM Sunday and Monday, September 20th and the 21st, 2020 at Cox-Needham Funeral Home.



Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Stevens family.



