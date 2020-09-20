Thomas, Dr. Richard Eugene
June 12, 1928 - September 10, 2020
Dr. Richard Eugene Thomas, 92, transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, September 10, 2020, while resting peacefully in his home. Richard was born June 12, 1928, in New Jersey to William Henry Thomas and Mary King Thomas. Richard graduated from Holy Angels Catholic School in 1942 and joined the Navy to serve his Country. After serving in World War II and on a Military scholarship, he received his law degree and was a practicing attorney in Miami, Florida. After realizing he wanted to save lives, he continued his education and became a doctor. Richard's love of God started at an early age and he professed his love of Christ with a "lead by example" life. Richard inspired many, caressed the meek, enthused the lonely, fed the homeless and spoke to the friendless. He loved books, history, games, sports, and above all, family. He was a devoted husband and father. Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Sunshine Meyer, his stepson, Walter Candy and his former wife, Kathryn. Left to celebrate his story and cherish his life are his wife, Margaret "Margie" Ann Marshall Thomas; sons, David Thomas , Richard Thomas, Steve Thomas; stepsons, Steven Candy, George Candy and Jeremiah Candy; stepdaughter, Carolyn Fortin; daughter in law, Vicky Thomas; son in law, Butch Fortin; daughter in law, Cyndi Candy; grandchildren, Candace Brewer, Taylor Fortin, Dione Candy , Brandy Candy , Samantha Candy, Carter Candy, Chip Stevenson, Eric Stevenson, Brittany Stevenson, Holly Meyer, Crystal Meyer, Chad Meyer, Kaileb Brewer, Carleigh Brewer, Jaylin Dixon, Jimmy Dixon, Esmie Shyrock, Jason Candy, Katie Thomas, Jennifer Thomas; and his beloved brother and best friend, Norman Thomas. The family will hold a private committal service at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church columbarium on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A public memorial mass at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church will be held at a later date. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Dr. Thomas. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103