Jackson, Elease Coleman
August 28, 1932 - September 14, 2020
Ms. Elease Coleman Jackson, known to friends and family as "Snookie" passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was a native of Winston-Salem, born on August 28, 1932 to the late Geneva and Buck Coleman. She was employed at N.C. Baptist Hospital and Forsyth Medical Park. She retired from Presbyterian Hospital, Charlotte, N.C. She also worked as a volunteer at N.C. Baptist Hospital. She was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully in the Ushers Ministry. She was known for her cakes, pies, and secret recipes. She always enjoyed cooking for her coworkers, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Taylor; two sisters, Carrie Coleman Gray and Mildred Watlington; four brothers, Wayne Coleman, Oscar "Sonny" Coleman, James Coleman, and Theodore "Bay Bay" Coleman. She is survived by five children, Emma Jean Edwards (Tracy), Greensboro, NC, Olaine Smith (James) of the city, Roosevelt Reuben, Jr. Charlotte, NC, Derek Andre Reuben (Michelle), Los Angeles, CA, and Vela Daniels (Kenneth), Riverside, CA.; fourteen grandchildren, and several great and great- great grandchildren, two sisters, Mattie Glenn and Gloria Phillips (Tommy), one brother Frederick Coleman, one brother-in-law, Richard Gray, Sr., and one sister-in-law, Barbara Coleman, a devoted cousin, Tony S. McCollough, and a devoted niece, Lisa G. Jones, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at Hooper Funeral Home, with Dr. Robert L. McGowens, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.hooperfuneralhome.net
