Mitchell, Elizabeth "Betsy" Anne Baker
April 10, 1931 - September 19, 2020
Mrs. Betsy Mitchell passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her children. Elizabeth Anne Baker was born on April 10, 1931 in Chillicothe, Missouri to Walter L. Baker and Mabel M. Baker. She was declared to be a "Betsy" by her grandmother. She was raised in West Asheville, NC graduating from Lee Edwards High School and Mars Hill College. She married Henry Davis Mitchell Jr. in 1952. Betsy and Henry raised 3 children together. Betsy enjoyed camping with the family in her beloved Blue Ridge Mountains and over much of the East Coast. She later traveled with Henry to Europe, the West Coast, Nova Scotia and Hawaii. At home she found joy in reading, birdwatching, and gardening. She volunteered, delivering Meals on Wheels with Henry, and was active with the Women's Fellowship of Pine Grove Methodist Church. Betsy especially enjoyed hosting the family gatherings for Easter and Thanksgiving, which grew to exceed 50 family members. Each of her 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren were able to make the trip home from the hospital with a cap and blanket she knitted. Before arthritis claimed her hands, the blankets were followed with a cross stitch plaque she stitched to commemorate the birth. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Mary Ellen Shipman; husband, Henry Mitchell; and great-grandson Griffen Lail. Betsy is survived by her daughters, Sandra Swaim (Ric) and Susan Mitchell, son, Dave Mitchell (Susan); grandchildren, Nate Swaim (Tina), Seth Swaim (Toni), Matt Swaim (Lauren), Zac Swaim, Michael Mitchell (Anna), Jennifer Lail (Derrick), Kelly Justice (David), Mary Shea Mitchell-Hopmeier, Eli Mitchell-Hopmeier, Zeke Mitchell-Hopmeier, Phoenix Hopmeier-Mitchell; and 18 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Betsy's Caregivers and the staff of Trellis Hospice for their support and care over the final months. A private family graveside service will be held to celebrate her life and legacy at Pine Grove Methodist Church on Wednesday September 23, 2020 with Rev. Marilyn Weiler officiating. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
