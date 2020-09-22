Idom, Sandra Leigh Kiger
January 27, 1955 - September 20, 2020
IDOM
BELEWS CREEK
Sandra Leigh Kiger Idom, 65, went home to be with her Lord Sunday afternoon, September 20, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont.
Sandra was born on January 27, 1955 in Forsyth County to the late Allen Kiger and Gertrude Merritt. She was a member at Baux Mountain Baptist Church, where she was very active. Sandra enjoyed attending street festivals as well as crafting.
In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon Ray Idom; and a sister, Rebecca Sykes.
She is survived by her daughter, Sher Kisha Idom; 2 sisters, Debbie Kiger and Kathy Staley; and her grand dog, Bentley.
There will be a private graveside service held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
There will be no formal visitation.
