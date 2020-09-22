1/1
Emily Thomas Porter
Porter, Emily Thomas

June 25, 1948 - September 20, 2020

Mrs. Emily Thomas Porter, 72, passed away peacefully at her home on September 20, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1948, to Lester Field Thomas and Irma Jewel Thomas in Sanford, NC. Emily was a friend to everyone who knew her and showered great love for all of her family and friends. She and her husband enjoyed time traveling and meeting friends for breakfast and Saturday night dinners. In addition to her parents, Emily was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Carol Cook; sister, Patricia Taylor; and step-children, Leann Lennon and Bill Porter. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, William Porter; daughters: Wendi Loraine and husband Greg (Ellicott City, MD), Heather McLeod (Mooresville, NC); grandchildren: Madison McLeod, Lorelei Loraine, Tanner McLeod, Violet Loraine, Zoey Loraine, Grace Lennon, Zander Porter; and a host of close cousins, friends, and neighbors. Due to COVID, a private graveside service will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery with Rev. Lynne Caldwell and Rev. Jerry Harris officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emily's home church, Bethel United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
