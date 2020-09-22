1/
Ernest Paul Priddy Sr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priddy, Sr., Ernest Paul

October 19, 1926 - September 19, 2020

Ernest Paul Priddy, Sr., 93, of Germanton, NC passed away peacefully in his home on September 19, 2020. He was born October 19, 1926 to the late Bib and Lilly Priddy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Louise Priddy; his son, Daniel Keith Priddy, Jr.; and his brothers and his sister. He leaves behind his eight children: sons, Ernest Jr. (Sue), George, Stevie and Jerry Priddy, daughters, Vikki Priddy, Hilda Parker (Larry), Carolyn Mullins and Sarah Vaught; 24 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ernest was a man of great strength and endurance. He fought for our freedom in World War II. Ernest overcame injuries and obstacles most could not! He leaves behind a legacy of love and endurance that will radiate for generations to come! Rest easy solider, your battles are won. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery with Bishop Harry Wood and Mr. Calvin Marby, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Salem Funeral & Cremation Service. Donations to assist the family with funeral services are welcome. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salem Funerals & Cremations
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
(336) 722-6122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved