Charles Davenport

Davenport, Charles
August 31, 1929 - September 20, 2020
KERNERSVILLE – Charles Curtis Davenport, 91, passed away September 20, 2020 at his home. Charles was born on August 31, 1929 in Quincy, Illinois to Claude and Lela Dunning Davenport. He was a 30-year Veteran of the US Marine Corps with two tours in Vietnam. After retiring from the US Marines, he worked for Penn Engineering for over 15 years. Charles loved the Lord, his wife and his church and he will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers, Curtis and Walter Davenport. Surviving are his wife, Jewel Davenport; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Mascorro (Eloy); brother-in-law, Morris Edward Shanahan (Linda), and nephew, Raymond Shanahan (Darlene); and many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Freeman Street Baptist Church with Brother Bob Whitaker, Pastor Brandon Harrison and Brother Danny Hauser officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel
141 Smith Edwards Rd., Kernersville, NC 27284