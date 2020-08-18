Cummings, Michael T.

REEDSBURG - Michael T. Cummings, 70, of rural Reedsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse. He was born on July 14, 1950, in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Thomas Cummings and Lorraine Bates. Mike grew up and attended school in Baraboo. He proudly served his country in the US Army, 1st Cavalry, in Vietnam, being awarded two Purple Hearts. In 1977 Mike purchased a dairy farm in the Reedsburg area. He was united in marriage to Jody on the family farm in 1986. This marriage created a beautiful blended family which they cherished so fully. In 2000, Mike and Jody sold the dairy herd and purchased the old feed mill in LaValle. They repurposed the building and operated The Treasure Mill where he enjoyed giving tours of the turbine. Later, Mike and Jody also purchased and operated the LaValle Family Restaurant, while still continuing to farm grain. Mike truly enjoyed making old things new and spent many hours restoring antique tractors and gas pumps.

Mike was a humble man, who was well loved in the LaValle community. He made himself available to others whenever needed and was never too busy to "take five." More than anything Mike cherished the Saturday evening cookouts and pontoon rides with his family. They will always remember Mike watching "new episodes of Gunsmoke" with their fur baby, Kayla. His children appreciate their Dad being a great listener, full of good advice and instilling a strong work ethic in them.

Mike is survived by his wife, Jody; children: Dana Cummings, Teri (Rob) Gorder, Eric (Sarah) Durkee, and Joe (Theresa) Durkee; his pride and joy, his grandchildren: Alyssa, Lexi, Michael, Breezy, Katelyn, Isaiah, Ivy, and Levi; mother-in-law, Ruth Olson; brothers and sisters: Tim (Nancy) Cummings, Pat (Jerry) Litscher, Pam Hussong, Greg (Kerry) Cummings, Lisa (Dan) Kowals, and Brian (Julie) Cummings; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; father-in-law, Ted Olson; brother-in-arms, Robert "Dean" Hukill, and many friends.

A memorial service honoring Mike's life will be held at 12 p.m. noon on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Pastor Mark Phillips officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be held in the Resting Green Cemetery, Ironton. There will be a luncheon at the family farm to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for further consideration are preferred.