Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Hahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Hahn


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aaron Hahn Obituary
Aaron Hahn

Wisconsin Rapids, WI -

Aaron Gene Hahn, 55, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed away September 19, 2019 at his home.

Aaron was born August 16, 1964, to Donald and Mary Ann (Schmidt) Hahn.

Aaron is survived by one daughter, Hannah Hahn, and two brothers, Randall Hahn and Ellsworth (Butch) Hahn. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Aaron was an avid rock collector who enjoyed cutting and polishing his own pieces. He also loved to ride his Harley Davidson.

A private burial will be held. An informal dinner is planned for October 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Buck Rub. Friends are welcome to attend to tell stories and reminisce.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aaron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now