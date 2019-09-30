|
Aaron Hahn
Wisconsin Rapids, WI -
Aaron Gene Hahn, 55, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed away September 19, 2019 at his home.
Aaron was born August 16, 1964, to Donald and Mary Ann (Schmidt) Hahn.
Aaron is survived by one daughter, Hannah Hahn, and two brothers, Randall Hahn and Ellsworth (Butch) Hahn. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Aaron was an avid rock collector who enjoyed cutting and polishing his own pieces. He also loved to ride his Harley Davidson.
A private burial will be held. An informal dinner is planned for October 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The Buck Rub. Friends are welcome to attend to tell stories and reminisce.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019