|
|
Adalberto Torres
Wisconsin Rapids - Adalberto Torres, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence.
Private family services were held at Ritchay Funeral Home with Pastor Trinidad Ysquierdo officiating the service.
Adalberto was born on April 13, 1943 in El Paso, Texas to the late George and Concepcion (Famolir) Torres. He married Maria J. Rosales on November 9, 1972 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Adalberto worked as a laborer for various factories.
Adalberto was a musician who enjoyed singing, playing guitar and keyboard. He had a humorous personality and enjoyed telling jokes and stories. He liked to ride his bike, take walks, socialize with friends and family and spend time reading his Bible. He was a dedicated family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Adalberto is survived by his wife Maria, children Consepsion (Juan) Quiroz, Adalberto (Kim) Torres Jr, Maria Juanita Torres, Sandy (Nicolas) Nevarez Sr, George Torres, Rachel (Malcom) Porter Sr, Juan Eusebio Torres and Michael Torres, 24 grandchildren, siblings Adolfo Torres, Rosario Lester, Irene Torres, Fermin Torres, Maggie Torres and Eva Torres. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Camilo, Jose and Juan Torres.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020