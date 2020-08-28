Adelaide "Heidi" JensenWisconsin Rapids - Adelaide "Heidi" Jensen, age 94, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services Nursing Home.A private burial for Heidi was held at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wisconsin Rapids.Heidi was born on May 8, 1926 in Vienna, Austria to the late Otto and Grete (Fredrick) Jungreithmayr. She graduated from high school in 1944 in Austria and then went on to graduate with her teaching degree in Austria as well. After moving to the United States, Heidi earned a Master's Degree from UW-Stevens Point. She worked as a foreign language teacher for American International Schools for over 32 years, retiring in 1989. Heidi married LeRoy Jensen on November 1, 1947. He preceded her in death in June 2006.Heidi enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling and photography.She is survived by her children Kristin Kubisiak and Norman Jensen; grandchildren Thaddeus Kubisiak, Justin (Jessica) Kubisiak, Christopher Jensen, Shanna Jensen and Nicole Jensen; great-grandchild Atle Jensen-Mahoney.Heidi was preceded in death by her parents, husband LeRoy and son-in-law James Kubisiak.Heidi's family would like to thank the Wisconsin Rapids First Responders who came to her aid when needed and the staffs of Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids Health Services and Ritchay Funeral Home for their kind and compassionate care given to her.Memorials may be designated to the South Wood County Humane Society in Heidi's name.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids assisted the family with arrangements.