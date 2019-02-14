Agnes M. Harshner



Wisconsin Rapids - Agnes M. Harshner, 98, of Sauk City, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie Nursing Home.



Services will take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Evangelical Free Church in Wisconsin Rapids at 11:00 A.M. Pastor David Kurek will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A time of visitation will be at 9:30A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Harshner Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Agnes was born on July 15, 1920 in City Point, WI, the second of eight children of Edgar Martin and Grace (Hancock) Parker. She graduated from Pittsville High School in 1939 and attended Wood County Normal School the following year to pursue her desire to become a teacher. Her plan was interrupted when she met and married her husband, Charles in 1940, in Dubuque, Iowa. They were happily married for 71 years before Charles passed away in 2011.



Twenty-one years and 2 children later, Agnes returned to Wood County Teachers College, finishing the second year leading to a teaching license in 1962. While continuing work on a Bachelor's degree, at present U.W. Stevens Point, summers, week-ends and evenings, Agnes taught kindergarten and first grade at Grant and Howe Schools in the Wisconsin Rapids School District. She considered her 25 years of teaching a joy, a blessing and a privilege to assist young children in developing a love for learning and securing the skills necessary for life long success. Her dedication and diligence did not go unappreciated by many students and parents as expressed long after leaving her classroom.



Agnes was the dearly loved mother of Paul (Kim) Harshner, and Joy (Dwight) Pulsfus; grandmother of Samuel (Amber Wichowsky) Harshner, Jennifer Harshner, David (Kara) Pulsfus, Ben (Danielle) Eithun, and Cora (Derek) Kruzicki; great-grandma Ahna to Amelia and Charles Harshner, Seth Wilson, Ben, Carter, and Addy Eithun, and Davis, Parker, and Oliver Kruzicki.



Agnes is further survived by her sister, Gertrude Knuteson; brothers, Frederick Parker and Richard Parker; sisters-in-law, Esther Jean Parker and Donna Parker; and many nieces and nephews. Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; brothers, Edgar, Arnold, Alfred, and Harry; sisters-in-law, Ruth Parker, Helen Parker, Corrine Parker and Frances Parker; and brother-in-law, Roy Knuteson.



To be known by our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher and friend was to be loved ... kinship had no boundaries! An unrelenting, unconditional love emanated from the very depths of her soul, allowing all who knew her to gain strength from that nurturing presence. The phrase "never say anything unless one can say something good" was practiced flawlessly. Faith was the foundation of all her life, seeing all God's children as a creation in His image embodying great worth and potential. All was made possible because of a boundless energy which defied description and could only have come from God. Our loss is indescribable and the world loses an unending source of love. May we all now attempt to fill the void of one who emulated so well the love of her wonderful Lord.



May your precious reunion with the love of your life be blessed. Charles, your loving husband, has patiently been waiting as you fulfilled your divinely appointed journey of servanthood.



"Well done, thou good and faithful servant: enter thou into the joy of the Lord."



Memorials for Agnes will be used to contribute books, in her name, for students at Howe School, and can be mailed to Joy Pulsfus at 628 Birch Street, Sauk City, WI 53583. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary