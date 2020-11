Alan HenriksenNekoosa - Alan L. Henriksen, age 85, of Nekoosa died Sunday November 8, 2020 at the Waterford Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday November 12, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in the town of Armenia. Visitation will be held Thursday at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.