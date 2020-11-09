Alan L. HenriksenNekoosa - Alan L. Henriksen, age 85, of Nekoosa died Sunday November 8, 2020 at the Waterford Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday November 12, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in the town of Armenia. Visitation will be held Thursday at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.Alan was born November 12, 1934 in Chicago to Peter and Inga (Christensen) Henriksen. He served in the US Army for two years. On May 28, 1960 Alan married Shirley Freiberg in Nekoosa. She died June 30, 2007. He was employed by Nekoosa Papers (Domtar) for over 40 years, retiring as a mason tender in May 1994.Alan was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed working outside, hunting and fishing. Most of all he loved time spent with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.He is survived by four sons Michael (Candise) Henriksen, Chris (Carol) Henriksen, Gregory (Traci) Henriksen and Kevin Henriksen; 15 grandchildren; six great grandchildren and two sisters Shirley Femmel and Linda Cornwell. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, grandsons Brent and Matthew Henriksen and two brothers Kenneth and Peter Henriksen.