Alan R. Engler
De Pere - Alan Engler, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Birch Creek Senior Living in De Pere. He was born on October 7, 1921 to the late George and Lucy (West) Engler in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. From 1940 to 1945, Alan served in the U.S. National Guard alongside his brother, Robert. He spent most of his military career in the South Pacific. In 1948, Alan married Patricia Dylbalski. Together, they had two children who they treasured spending time with, especially their summer travels. Alan and Patricia spent time volunteering for the escort service at the hospital as well as at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, where Alan had ushered for nearly 70 years. Alan went to school for his undergraduate at Marquette University, and received his Master's in Civil Engineering at UW-Milwaukee. He spent half of his career in Environmental Controls for the DNR and the other half the City Engineer/Director of Public Works for the City of Wisconsin Rapids. In his free time, Alan enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers, playing cards, reading Western novels and watching Western movies. He was also an avid sports fan, watching the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks. Some of Alan's other community involvement was being on the Board of Directors at the Senior Center which he was instrumental in the rebuilding, officer in Serra Club, served on the council for sewage treatment, member of the Rotary Club, and was President of the PTO at St. Vincent de Paul.
Alan is survived by his children: Don (Sandi) Engler and Linn White; grandchildren: Chris (Alissa) Engler, Stefanie (Joe) Brock, and Samantha (Bryan) Olson; great-grandchildren: Hailey, Quinn, Annabelle, and Alexandra; sister-in-law, Eleanora Engler; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in passing by his wife, parents, and brother, Robert Engler.
There will be a time of visitation held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 305 N. 10th St. De Pere with a communion service being held at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ryanfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Birch Creek Senior Living as well as the staff of Heartland Hospice for their loving care and compassion towards Alan in his time there. They would also like to thank the Wisconsin Rapids community for their support and friendships in all of his years spent there.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Assumption Catholic Schools in Alan's name.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019