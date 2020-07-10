Alan R. RegaliaPort Edwards - Alan R. Regalia, age 74, of Port Edwards, died Sunday July 5, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday July 18, 2020 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa. Rev. Todd Crawford will officiate. Visitation with social distancing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.Alan was born September 19, 1945 in Babcock to Arnold "Pat" and Inez (Hass) Regalia. He graduated from Pittsville High School in 1963. Alan married Betty Ann Rosenquist on October 1, 1966 in Pittsville. She died May 10, 2017. He was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as a highway technician for many years.Alan was a member and past president of the Stan Plis Sportsman's League, the Central Wisconsin Walleye Club and a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge. His interests included fishing and hunting. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa brother and uncle who will be greatly missed.He is survived by his daughter Stacy Regalia of Port Edwards; grandchildren Andrea and Ryan; brother Craig (Vila) Regalia; sister Kay (Paul) Larson of Pueblo, CO and sister in law Judy Regalia of Muskego. Alan was preceded in death by his wife; parents and brother Duane.