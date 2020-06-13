Alan T. OlskiWisconsin Rapids - Alan T. Olski, age 60, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at his home after a three year battle with cancer.A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday June 18, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Private burial services will be held at Pioneer Cemetery.Alan was born December 7, 1959 in Stevens Point to Thomas and Eleanore (Greene) Olski. He was a 1978 graduate of Assumption High School. Alan married Lorie Tosch on June 25, 1982 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Alan, along with family owned and operated Tom's Paint in Wisconsin Rapids for over 40 years.Alan was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, bow hunting, golfing and boating. He enjoyed attending dog shows .One of his greatest joys was showing his dog Rocko. He loved time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of 38 years Lorie Olski; his daughter Jessie (Jake) Slusser of Wisconsin Rapids; four grandchildren Addison, Dawson, Jameson and Kierson; three sisters Karen Robinson of Wausau, Sandi (Ken) Oleson of Wisconsin Rapids and Kim (Tom) Kromenaker of Wisconsin Rapids; and by his mother in law Sue Tosch of Wisconsin Rapids. Alan was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Eleanore Olski and his father in law Jerry Tosch.