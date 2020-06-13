Alan T. Olski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan T. Olski

Wisconsin Rapids - Alan T. Olski, age 60, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at his home after a three year battle with cancer.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday June 18, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Private burial services will be held at Pioneer Cemetery.

Alan was born December 7, 1959 in Stevens Point to Thomas and Eleanore (Greene) Olski. He was a 1978 graduate of Assumption High School. Alan married Lorie Tosch on June 25, 1982 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Alan, along with family owned and operated Tom's Paint in Wisconsin Rapids for over 40 years.

Alan was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, bow hunting, golfing and boating. He enjoyed attending dog shows .One of his greatest joys was showing his dog Rocko. He loved time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Lorie Olski; his daughter Jessie (Jake) Slusser of Wisconsin Rapids; four grandchildren Addison, Dawson, Jameson and Kierson; three sisters Karen Robinson of Wausau, Sandi (Ken) Oleson of Wisconsin Rapids and Kim (Tom) Kromenaker of Wisconsin Rapids; and by his mother in law Sue Tosch of Wisconsin Rapids. Alan was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Eleanore Olski and his father in law Jerry Tosch.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved