BURNHAM MORTUARY - Eagar - EAGAR
535 N MAIN ST
Eagar, AZ 85925
(928) 333-4345
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
the Momentum Life Church
Springerville, WI
View Map
Flagstaff - Albert Vance Oltesvig, 64, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Flagstaff, Arizona. He was born March 27, 1954 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, the son of Wayne Albert "Bud" Oltesvig and Nadine Alice Griffin Oltesvig.

Growing up in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, Albert developed a love for hunting, fishing and hot-rodding classic cars. As a young man he spent time working in the cranberry marshes and local Christmas tree farms.

In 1975 he graduated from Fox Valley Technical Institute with a degree in Conservation. This led to his move to the White Mountains of Arizona where he spent nearly 36 years with the United States Forest Service. He enjoyed his career and the opportunities it brought to him to travel the country as a wild land firefighter, incident commander, safety inspector, heavy equipment operator and everything in between.

In his free time, he loved spending time with his family as well as traveling, hunting, fishing, hiking, riding Harley's, building and racing cars and anything that brought him outdoors. He was a true patriot and took great pride in being an American. Albert was the hardest working person you could ever meet and never gave up on anything that he was faced with.

Albert is survived by his wife, Diane Oltesvig, daughters, Amy (Michael) Strickland, Alice Oltesvig and fiancé Bryce Slade, grandchildren, Brandon, Tyler, Michael, Camry, Kolbi, Tinley, brother, Wayne Oltesvig and sister, Wanda (Jim) Krueger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Pamela Czlapinski.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Momentum Life Church, Springerville, Arizona with light refreshments served afterwards.

For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Albert's family, please visit www.burnhammortuary.com

Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, Arizona handled arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 16, 2019
